Tickets for Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival now available 

– The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park and Charles Paddock Zoo. The festival will feature wineries, breweries, spirits, cider, food purveyors, and art exhibitors. Music will be provided by Atascadero’s Americana Folk singer/songwriter Dulcie Taylor, 3 Drink Minimum, a local band playing Country, Rock, Blues, and Classic Rock for over 15 years, and DJ Medina Light Show Design.

Early participants include 915 Lincoln, Absolution Cellars, Ascension Cellars, Ancient Peaks Winery, Apogee Brewing Co., Ballast Point Brewing Co., BarrelHouse Brewing Company, Barton Family Wines, Bella Luna Estate Winery, Bethel Rd. Distillery & Winery, Bodega de Edgar, Bovino Vineyards, Broken Earth Winery, Castoro Cellars, Changala Winery and Duff, Guys Cider, Cordant Winery, Cypher Winery, Dark Star Cellars, Derby Wine Estates, Dracaena Wines, Dubost, Eberle Winery, Écluse Wines, Field Recordings Wine, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Harmony Cellars, High Camp Wines, Hope Family Wines, Hoyt Family Vineyards, Humdinger Brewing, Indigené Cellars, Kaleidos, Le Vigne Winery, Locatelli Vineyards & Winery, Loma Seca Vineyards, Lone Madrone and Bristols Cider, MEA Wine, Midnight Cellars, My Favorite Neighbor, Opolo/Willow Creek Distillery, Peachy Canyon Winery, Penman Springs Vineyard, RF Wines, Riboli Family Wines, Sans Liege Wines, Santellan Vineyards & Winery, Serial Wines, Seven Angels Cellars, SLO Cider, St. Eva Hill, Timshel Vineyards, Tolo Cellars, Venteux Vineyards, Vina Robles, Vinyl Vineyards, Wild Fields Brewhouse, and Zenaida Cellars.

Tickets can be purchased at the Atascadero Chamber office at 6907 El Camino Real, Suite A, or online at www.atascaderowinefest.com. Tickets are $90 now or $100 at the door. Non-drinker tickets are $30.

“This year’s ticket includes a $10 voucher,” says Gail Kudlac, Festival Committee Chair. “Vouchers can be used at any food or vendor booth. You can also put it in one of the containers on the winery, brewery, cider or distillery tables and it will go towards a donation to the zoo. Each beverage table will have a different animal on their container. Which one will bring in the most donations?”

Early participating artists and vendors include Bravo! Creations, Castano Candle Company, CDH, Cheri’s Succulents, Cloud Hunter Co, Costco, Damsel in Defense, Dave’s Hot Dogs, Elizabeth’s Inspired Creations, Focus Point Images, Grandma Bonnie’s Creations, Gypsy Flame Pizza, Ice Cream Shop La Michoanana, Inspire Me Beauty, Iron & Wolf, JoMae, Kettlequeen Kettle Corn, Lido’s Sandwiches, Mike Garbo Art, Mustache Pete’s Peaceful Plants, Oh! SLO Good Caramels, Pasolivio, Starlight Designs, Super Fiesta Market, Templeton Greek Food, The Taco Stand, Third Intention Studio, Third Wheel Tours, and Tupperware.

Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries ready to sign up to pour at the event can go to atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com or contact Kudlac at

atascaderowinefestival@gmail.com with any questions.

Volunteers are an integral part of the festival. All volunteers receive a festival t-shirt, snacks, and a complimentary ticket to use or to give to a friend. Those who volunteer for the closing shift (7:45 – 10 p.m.) also receive a Central Coast Wine Passport valued at $75 to use for the rest of the year. To volunteer, contact Dawn Smith at (303) 968-7049 or dawn@atascaderochamber.org.

