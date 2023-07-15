Tickets go on sale for Cambria Christmas Market 2023 season

Experience over two million lights, authentic German market, Santa, train rides

– Cambria Christmas Market tickets and overnight stays are on sale now and weekend dates are already going fast, according to event organizers.

“We are so excited for this year’s market and our team is working hard to make this another successful year,” said Mike Arnold, event manager for the Cambria Christmas Market. “We were amazed at how fast tickets and overnight packages went in 2022 and we are expecting to sell out even earlier this year.”

This holiday experience is designed for all ages; attendees can walk through an immersive path packed with more than two million lights, take a train ride, snap a picture with Santa, enjoy live music and a local beer in the Biergarten, taste international cuisine and drink (including gluhwein) and shop for handmade gifts and imported German goods (like handmade nutcrackers) at the authentic German Christmas market booths.

The market starts on Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Friday, Dec. 23, 5-9 p.m. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 12). Admission ranges from $15-$35 per person ages six and up depending on the evening; children five and under are free. Tickets are available online in advance and tend to sell out quickly. A limited number of VIP parking passes are also available for $35 at the Cambria Nursery, and free shuttles will be provided throughout town.

The neighboring Cambria Nursery and Florist will also participate in the festivities, with thousands of lights, a Christmas Museum, and plenty of shopping opportunities, including imported German Christmas collectibles and ornaments.

Hotel packages available

Don’t wait to book an overnight stay, our partner hotels typically sell out for the season before opening day and weekend stays are already going fast! All hotel packages include event admission for each person on the reservation, a hotel room, and breakfast:

Cambria Pines Lodge: Stay just steps away from the action – some hotel room decks even overlook the lights. Large suites for the whole family and pet-friendly rooms are available.

Sea Otter Inn: Inn across from Moonstone Beach offers a quick, complimentary shuttle ride to the light display. This hotel features newly renovated rooms, breakfast basket delivery, fire pits overlooking the ocean, and more.

The J. Patrick House & Inn: Across the street from the light display, this is the perfect location for couples or solo travelers (not ideal for children) and includes fresh cookies daily and a breakfast basket delivery.

For those who want to avoid the crowds and enjoy just the lights, each hotel also offers access on Lights Only nights on Mondays and Tuesdays, Nov. 27 – Dec. 12. On these nights, only the lights will be on, and there will be no vendors, Santa, train, food, beverage, live music, etc. This special light access is only available to those staying at our partner hotels.

Charles Dicken’ great-great-grandson to visit Cambria Pines Lodge

Cambria Pines Lodge has also announced that Gerald Charles Dickens, the great-great-grandson of the legendary Charles Dickens, will bring the timeless tale of “A Christmas Carol” to life at the lodge, with matinee and dinner show performances on Nov. 11-12.

In this one-man show, Gerald Charles Dickens will transport audiences into the enchanting world of Ebenezer Scrooge and his magical journey of redemption. Through his storytelling skills and resemblance to his esteemed ancestor, Dickens will capture the essence of the beloved characters.

Following the performance, attendees will have a unique opportunity to meet Gerald Charles Dickens in person at the signing event. This exclusive meet-and-greet will allow fans to engage with the talented performer, acquire autographed memorabilia, and deepen their connection to Dickens’ literary legacy.

Cambria Pines Lodge is offering a special 20% overnight discount for guests who purchase “A Christmas Carol” tickets. This discount must be booked online by using code DICKENS. Offer is valid only on nights of the show (Nov. 11 & 12). Proof of tickets must be shown at check-in.

Dinner show: Nov. 11 and 12, 5:30 p.m.: Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner at the lodge that includes a complimentary glass of wine (21+) and tickets to the show. Afterward, enjoy a festive performance by Dickens in the Peacock Room at the lodge. Tickets are $79 for an adult (11+) and $49 for a child (10 and under). Now for a limited time only, guests have the opportunity to save $5 with code JOLLY at check-out.

Matinee show: Nov. 11 and 12, 1 p.m.: Light snacks and refreshments will be available to purchase. Tickets are $20 for an adult (11+) and $15 for a child (10 & under). Now for a limited time only, guests have the opportunity to save $5 with code JOLLY at check-out.

For the latest news and details on the Cambria Christmas Market, follow @cambriachristmasmarket on Facebook or Instagram.

