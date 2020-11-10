Tickets on sale for annual Central Coast Economic Forecast

—The Board of Directors of the Central Coast Economic Forecast (CCEF) today announced it will virtually host its annual national, state, and regional economic forecast that will be delivered by leading economists.

The event will be held virtually this year and is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Virtual tickets can be purchased online through centralcoasteconomicforecast.com and cost $50 per person. Last year, more than 600 community and business leaders attended the event.

“This virtual format is designed to deliver relevant and actionable economic data and analysis to the Central Coast community,” said CCEF Board Chair Jeff Thoma. “Now, more than ever, we feel a sense of urgency to share this information as broadly as possible and we would encourage interested community members to join us for this annual event and receive valuable information on our national, state, and regional economic outlook.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Chris Thornberg, is the founding principal of Beacon Economics. Thornberg will be joined by Dr. Taner Osman, manager of regional and sub-regional analysis, Beacon Economic, and Adam J. Fowler, director of research, Beacon Economics.

“We could not hold this event without the generous support of our sponsors, including our platinum sponsors, such as Amazon, AMF Media Group, Bank of America, Cal Poly Technology Park, and KSBY-TV,” said Thoma. “We also thank Chris and his team at Beacon Economics for their outstanding analysis and their dedication and commitment to this annual event.”

About the Central Coast Economic Forecast

The Central Coast Economic Forecast was created to provide local businesses, nonprofit organizations, government and individuals with information needed to understand the local economy and plan for its future. The all-volunteer effort has two primary charges: to raise funds needed to support the cost of economic data gathering and analysis, and to produce the annual economic forecast event, held each year in November.

The event brings together hundreds of community and business leaders to hear experts discuss the Central Coast economy and offer performance projections for the upcoming year. The annual event is a prestigious, highly regarded seminar that has consistently delivered powerful programs and helped shape the community’s focus on the local economy.

The Central Coast Economic Forecast Board of Directors has retained the services of the renowned Beacon Economics organization to provide data analysis and seminar presentation. In 2015 and with the financial support of local cities and SLO County, the CCEF organization expanded Beacon’s scope to include analysis and information on local economic performance city-by-city, a first of its kind resource on the Central Coast.

The Central Coast Economic Forecast is guided by a volunteer board of directors whose members represent the different geographic areas of the county as well as its various economic sectors.

Share this post!

email

Related