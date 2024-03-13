Tickets on sale now for lavender season at Hambly Farms

Season starts May 12

– Ticket sales are now open for the 2024 lavender season at Hambly Farms, offering visitors the chance to explore lavender fields and participate in farm activities starting May 12. Located in San Miguel, California, Hambly Farms provides a quintessential California experience amidst rolling hills, vineyards, and orchards along the Paso Robles Wine Country.

Owned by Gina and Milton Hambly, Hambly Farms aims to share its agritourism experience with as many people as possible. “Hambly Farms is more than a business; it’s a passion project,” said Gina Hambly, “We aim to share our unique agritourism experience with as many people as possible, offering a peaceful, memorable escape amidst acres of lavender fields, big sky vistas and, of course, our fun farm animals.”

Tickets are required to experience the lavender fields, demos, workshops and picnic areas but the field-to-farm store is open to all. Ticketed experiences include:

Self-guided lavender you-pick: $15 per person, under 12 free.

Guided lavender experience: $25 per person, under 12 free – reservations required.

Workshops, demos and evenings on the farm – various sessions available by reservation.

A lavender farm experience and charcuterie board workshop kicks off the season on Mother’s Day, May 12. Attendees will create their own artisan cheese and charcuterie box with Black Market Cheese Co. Reservations required. Space is limited.

Hambly Farms is located at 1390 Grana Place, San Miguel, open Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (starting May 12 and by appointment). For more information or to make reservations, visit www.hamblyfarms.com or find them on social media: @hambly_farms.

