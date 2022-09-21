Tickets on sale now for pro circuit tournament at Templeton Tennis Ranch

American Madison Brengle to be top-seeded at ‘EPIC’ Central Coast Tennis Classic

– Four players ranked among the top 115 in the world are among the solid field of Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) players ready to compete in the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic set for Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.

Organizers of the Central Coast Tennis Classic released the names of the players expected to compete in the popular United States Tennis Association (USTA) Women’s $60,000 Pro Circuit Tournament, part of the International Tennis Federation World Tour.

Madison Brengle, 32, from Dover, Del., is currently ranked No. 62 in the WTA World Tour rankings and is the highest-seeded player on the entry list. A mainstay on the tour for the past 15 years, Brengle has gotten past the first round at each of the four Grand Slams, including her best showing in 2015 when she reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

At the recent US Open, Brengle fell to No. 5 seed and eventual singles finalist Ons Jabeur, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

Right behind Brengle is China’s Lin Zhu, who is No. 69 in the world rankings and coming off a finals run in the Landisville, Pa., $100,000 event. Zhu’s Chinese countrywoman Yue Yuan is ranked No. 107 and will be the No. 3 seed.

Twenty-year-old fourth-year pro Katie Volynets will be seeded No. 4 and is ranked No. 113. Originally from Northern California, Volynets in April won the $100,000 US Pro Women’s Clay Court Championships.

Other Americans who have qualified for the main draw include 2018 Templeton Tennis Classic singles and doubles winner Asia Muhammad, who is currently ranked No. 30 in the world in doubles. Former UCLA All-American Robin Anderson, top-30 doubles player Caroline Dolehide and the event’s first singles winner in 2017 Sachia Vickery.

Two players with Southern California ties are also into the main draw, including Katrina Scott, an 18-year-old from Woodland Hills who has won three 25Ks this year in Dallas, Columbus, Ohio, and Daytona Beach, Fla., and Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day, a former world No. 1 ITF junior.

Sophie Chang has been named the tournament’s singles wild card. Chang owns 16 career ITF doubles titles, and three in singles. Local Cal Poly doubles team Delanie Dunkle and younger sister Peyton Dunkle are the doubles wild cards.

Qualifying Americans in order of WTA rank include: Danielle Lao, Emina Bektas, Ashlyn Krueger, Grace Min, Whitney Osuigwe, Maria Mateas, Victoria Duval, Robin Montgomery, Alexa Glatch, Dalayna Hewitt, Maegan Manasse, and Erica Oosterhout. In addition, recent US Open Girls’ Singles champion Alex Eala from the Philippines has received a wild card into singles qualifying.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com/tickets/. Prices start at $10.

The tournament is part of the USTA Competitive Pathway circuit. Check the tournament’s website www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ttrprotennis in the coming months for player announcements and other tournament news.

For more information about Templeton Tennis Ranch, call (805) 434-9605 or visit www.ttrtennis.com.

