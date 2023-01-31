Tickets on sale now for Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop

Over 20 businesses will participate

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Sweetheart Stroll Sip & Shop downtown Atascadero on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 between Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 and $30 on the day of the event. Online ticket sales close at noon on Feb. 3. A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase in-person at the event. Every ticket comes with a complimentary wine glass.

At 5:30 p.m., Sweetheart Stroll ticket holders can begin shopping while sipping wine, beer, coffee, and cider and enjoying treats from over 20 participating businesses.

“Whether it’s time with your special Valentine or for television show Parks and Rec fans, a ‘Galentine’s’ celebration with your girlfriends, this event is a fun way to spend a Friday night in charming downtown Atascadero,” said Montse Cross, event coordinator.

Some of the beverage participants include Absolution Cellars, Brecon Winery, Bristols Cider House, Bubble Butt, Carbon 6 Wine Bar, Colony Mash Hard Seltzers, Epoch Estate Wines, Felten Cellars, Grey Wolf & Barton Family Wines, Grocery Outlet Wines, Kula Vineyards & Winery, La Perdignus Wine, Lapis Luna Wines, Lone Madrone Winery, MEA Wines, MVC Wines, and Unhinged Wine Bar.

Downtown businesses participating include 805 Boardshop, Ametza, Baby’s Babble, Bee’s Blossom, Black Sheep, Bloke, Bramble Pie Company, Century 21 Hometown Realty, City of Atascadero, Ernest Grace, Farron Elizabeth, Gold Standard Mortgage, Gordon’s Good Games, Juice Boss, Little Bit 805, Oracle, Salon AER, Specs by Kyla, The Book Odyssey, and The Wandering Blonde. Additional food vendors include Alex’s Corn, Byblos Mediterranean Grill, and Carndonagh Kitchen.

Local artists participating include Adam Eron Welch, Alecia Tegue, Charles Matthews, Claudia Mapes, Elliot Hawe, Guy Kinnear, Laura Reed, Lois Helwig, Lily Clark, Madeline Persin, Thomas Jordy, and Tristan Ehrheart.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (805) 466-2044 or go to atascaderochamber.org.

Share To Social Media