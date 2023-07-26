Tickets on sale now for upcoming Symphony of the Vines concerts

Symphony offering season ticket package this season

– Symphony of the Vines will present the 2023-2024 Season with upcoming performances designed to inspire the senses and enrich music appreciation.

The schedule begins with Scintillating Strings at Mission San Miguel, Sunday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. and ends with Horn Hijinks at Cass Winery, Sunday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. The 2023-24 season is the first where the symphony is offering a season ticket package to subscribers.

For tickets information, visit: www.symphonyofthevines.org.

Orchestra series

Arctic Chill

Mission San Miguel

Sunday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m.

Timeless Classics

Mission San Miguel

Sunday, Jan. 17, 4 p.m.

For the Birds

Mission San Miguel

Sunday, April 14, 4 p.m.

Off-the-Vine Series

Scintillating Strings

Adelaida Vineyards and Winery

Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m.

Fantaisie Française

Cass Winery

Sunday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Fierce Fingerings

Cass Winery

Sunday, Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m.

Horn Hijinks

Cass Winery

Sunday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.

About Symphony of the Vines

Symphony of the Vines, established in 2010, exists as an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians. It provides orchestral concerts for the residents and visitors of northern San Luis Obispo County on the Central Coast of California. It proactively seeks and provides learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in this same geographical area through its Student Spotlight program. It also presents interactive performances at public schools throughout the community to provide students the opportunity to experience live classical music first-hand.

Symphony of the Vines is a chamber orchestra founded by music director Greg Magie. It is the realization of his passion to conduct and the need for the North County of San Luis Obispo to have live classical music performances in their communities. With the help of musicians, business leaders, and patrons, the orchestra gave its first concert in the summer of 2010 and has performed a series of concerts each year since. In 2015, “Off-the-Vines,” a second concert series of chamber music was formed that features musicians from the group’s orchestra.

The Off-the-Vines series has been popular. Symphony of the Vines is comprised of local musicians and guest artists in San Luis Obispo County and surrounding communities and performs music ranging from the 1600s to world premieres of newly composed music.

