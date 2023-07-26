Tickets on sale now for upcoming Symphony of the Vines concerts
Symphony offering season ticket package this season
– Symphony of the Vines will present the 2023-2024 Season with upcoming performances designed to inspire the senses and enrich music appreciation.
The schedule begins with Scintillating Strings at Mission San Miguel, Sunday, Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. and ends with Horn Hijinks at Cass Winery, Sunday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. The 2023-24 season is the first where the symphony is offering a season ticket package to subscribers.
For tickets information, visit: www.symphonyofthevines.org.
Orchestra series
Arctic Chill
Mission San Miguel
Sunday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m.
Timeless Classics
Mission San Miguel
Sunday, Jan. 17, 4 p.m.
For the Birds
Mission San Miguel
Sunday, April 14, 4 p.m.
Off-the-Vine Series
Scintillating Strings
Adelaida Vineyards and Winery
Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m.
Fantaisie Française
Cass Winery
Sunday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Fierce Fingerings
Cass Winery
Sunday, Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m.
Horn Hijinks
Cass Winery
Sunday, March 10, 5:30 p.m.
About Symphony of the Vines
Symphony of the Vines, established in 2010, exists as an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians. It provides orchestral concerts for the residents and visitors of northern San Luis Obispo County on the Central Coast of California. It proactively seeks and provides learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in this same geographical area through its Student Spotlight program. It also presents interactive performances at public schools throughout the community to provide students the opportunity to experience live classical music first-hand.
Symphony of the Vines is a chamber orchestra founded by music director Greg Magie. It is the realization of his passion to conduct and the need for the North County of San Luis Obispo to have live classical music performances in their communities. With the help of musicians, business leaders, and patrons, the orchestra gave its first concert in the summer of 2010 and has performed a series of concerts each year since. In 2015, “Off-the-Vines,” a second concert series of chamber music was formed that features musicians from the group’s orchestra.
The Off-the-Vines series has been popular. Symphony of the Vines is comprised of local musicians and guest artists in San Luis Obispo County and surrounding communities and performs music ranging from the 1600s to world premieres of newly composed music.