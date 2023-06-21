Tickets on sale now for Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals

Event returns to Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 29

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Wrangler Country Rodeo Finals will take place on Saturday, July 29. The event will return to the Main Grandstand Arena and start at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale pricing:

• Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

• General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth: $15 per seat, adult: $20 per seat

Day-of show pricing:

• Reserved seating – Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (all ages)

• General admission – Sections 10-12 and 16-20: youth and adult, $25 per seat

The Country Rodeo Finals is the culmination of work and performances during the morning’s rodeo events. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

This year’s show will feature Tomas Garcilazo, who’s been a featured act of the National Finals Rodeo for the last 20 years, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Announcer Luke Kaufman will be calling the action. PBR Entertainer Brinson Harris will keep the crowd laughing all night. The parachute flag drop will also make a return to open the show.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com.

