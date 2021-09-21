Time for honey harvest: local beekeepers mark National Honey Month

Central Coast Beekeepers Alliance Facebook group has grown to over 1,000 members

–September is National Honey Month, marking the culmination of a long harvest for the Central Coast Beekeepers’ Alliance. The Facebook group of over 1,000 coastal and inland beekeepers is saving the declining bee population, while also feeding the U.S.’ increasing demand for honey.

For the Central Coast Beekeepers’ Alliance, education is a core part of their mission. “It is incredibly rewarding to see all of the knowledge, tips, and advice being shared between experienced beekeepers and novices within the group,” Erin Holden, president and admin of the group, says, “With the number of bees and other pollinators declining, it is imperative that this hobby continue to grow.”

Advice shared in the group includes everything from when to harvest honey, to providing recommendations on where to order the specific protective clothing needed for beekeeping. Members of the group even collaborate on Facebook to save swarms of bees found in places like schools and parks – ensuring the safety of the bees and residents of the Central Coast.

To raise public awareness and connect fellow beekeepers, Holden hosts monthly meetings and weekend workshops on the best beekeeping practices. Many members of the group also set up shop at October’s SLO Honey Harvest festival where they not only sell their honey but use observation hives to teach consumers about the importance of bees. Erin even partners with The Hatch, which includes her local honeycomb in select cocktails.

The United States consumes 596 million pounds of honey annually, making the honey industry worth over 4.74 billion dollars. Over the last decade, demand for honey in the U.S. has quickly outpaced U.S. production resulting in an increased dependence on beekeepers as around 22,700 bees are needed to fill a single jar of honey. Beekeepers also protect the declining bee population that is necessary to pollinate California’s most lucrative crops.

Holden and the Central Coast Beekeepers welcome new members looking to start their own beekeeping hobby. Find them at facebook.com/groups/ccbaslo.

