Tin City Distillery to host ‘Batteries and Booze’ seminar

Public invited to learn more about how to harness power at home with batteries

– The public is invited to learn about the benefits of home battery storage at Tin City on May 6. The event will showcase how to become power grid independent and harness power at home with batteries, at no upfront cost, all while sipping on a cocktail or mocktail.

The use of renewable energy sources, particularly solar power, has become increasingly important as the world strives toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. However, the challenge of storing the energy generated by solar panels has been a hindrance to its widespread adoption.

Advancements in battery technology have addressed this challenge, making it possible for solar energy to be stored and used as needed. Batteries can store excess energy generated during the day and release it during times of high demand, reducing dependence on the grid and increasing energy independence.

In addition to solving the problem of energy storage, batteries provide greater immediate and long-term savings and protection against future utility rate changes. Households and businesses can also have a reliable backup power source during power outages or in areas where the grid may not be reliable.

The Batteries and Booze event will provide an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of batteries and solar panels in combination. The event will take place on May 6th at 12 p.m. at Tin City, located at 3064 Limestone Way. RSVP to patrick.brooks@sunrun.com to attend.

