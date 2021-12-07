Tin City Lights Forklift Parade happening Dec. 16

Parade makes a return after being on hiatus last year due to the pandemic

– The whole family is invited out for an evening of holiday cheer at the return of the annual Tin City Lights Forklift Parade on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Tin City businesses skipped the event last year due to the pandemic, but they’re back and “ready to spread holiday cheer like never before.” The evening kicks off at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30. Santa will be in attendance for complimentary photos with the kids (and to listen to their wish lists).

Parents can wander through the Tin City neighborhood and gather up last-minute boozy holiday gifts. Stay toasty and warm with craft beer, cider, wine, cocktails, and get dinner from food trucks and McPhee’s Canteen restaurant. The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles will be setting up donation boxes for guests to bring unwrapped toys.

Entrance and parking for the evening are both free. Parking is limited, so please plan accordingly. SLO Safe Ride will be offering transportation. Road closures will take place on Marquita Ave, Limestone Way, and Blue Rock Rd. from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tin City is a popular local industrial park with craft beverages, wineries, olive oil, ice cream, pasta and more. There’s something for everyone in this eclectic and lively neighborhood of artisanal producers.

