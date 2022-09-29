Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 29, 2022
Tip a Cop dinner raises money for Special Olympics 

Posted: 8:07 am, September 29, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Law enforcement officers from several agencies serve dinner for a good cause

– Wednesday night at the Paso Robles Event Center, the annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser dinner returned. Law enforcement officers from several North County agencies served dinner to raise money for Special Olympics.Tip a Cop dinner raises money for Special Olympics

Jody Watty of Special Olympics said she felt the event went well. Sheriff Ian Parkinson is a strong supporter of Tip-a-cop. He worked the crowd and delivered a few dinners to paying diners. He said pre-COVID-19, the event included four dinners in the county, whereas this year, there was one in San Luis Obispo and one in Paso Robles. He says he’d like to see it return to that level next year.Dessert station

Event organizers will know in a few days how much money was raised in the two events.

