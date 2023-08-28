September Tip-A-Cop dinners support Special Olympics

Fundraiser dinners served by local law enforcement officers

– The North County “Tip-A-Cop” dinner will return to Paso Robles on Sept. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Events will also be held on Sept. 26 in San Luis Obispo and Sept. 28 in Cambria.

Dinner includes a tri-tip and chicken meal with beans, bread, salad, and drinks, served by a local law enforcement officer. Reservations are required. All tips and proceeds from the evening will benefit the Southern California San Luis Obispo County Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Tickets are $250 for a table of eight.

The Paso Robles Event Center is located at 2198 Riverside Avenue. For more information or to register for the event, visit https://sosc.org/slocountytipacops/.

Share To Social Media