Paso Robles News|Monday, November 9, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Tip-a-Cop drive through dinners offered in North County this week
  • Follow Us!

Tip-a-Cop drive through dinners offered in North County this week 

Posted: 8:22 am, November 9, 2020 by News Staff
Tip-a-cop drive through dinners offered in North County this week

Tip-a-Cop dinners raise money for the Special Olympics. Courtesy photo.

–The ‘Tip-a-Cop’ program will conduct drive-thru dinners this week. The drive-thru dinners raise money for Special Olympics.

Monday, the drive-thru dinner will be held at Jack’s Bar and Grill in Templeton. Families can get a dinner for four, including a bottle of wine, for $100. A dinner for eight is $200. Families have to order in advance at the Tip-a-Cop website here.

Pick-up times are either 5-6 or 6-7. The pick-up location is Jack’s Bar and Grill, 509 South Main Street in Templeton.

There will also be drive-thru dinners Tuesday in San Luis Obispo and Wednesday in Pismo Beach. Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ will provide the meals for those fund-raisers.

Lindsay Campagna Franklin of Special Olympics said that, “All the money raised at these events stays in San Luis Obispo County.”

The Tip-a-Cop Dinners were scheduled to be held in May, but were postponed because of COVID-19.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.