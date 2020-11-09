Tip-a-Cop drive through dinners offered in North County this week

–The ‘Tip-a-Cop’ program will conduct drive-thru dinners this week. The drive-thru dinners raise money for Special Olympics.

Monday, the drive-thru dinner will be held at Jack’s Bar and Grill in Templeton. Families can get a dinner for four, including a bottle of wine, for $100. A dinner for eight is $200. Families have to order in advance at the Tip-a-Cop website here.

Pick-up times are either 5-6 or 6-7. The pick-up location is Jack’s Bar and Grill, 509 South Main Street in Templeton.

There will also be drive-thru dinners Tuesday in San Luis Obispo and Wednesday in Pismo Beach. Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ will provide the meals for those fund-raisers.

Lindsay Campagna Franklin of Special Olympics said that, “All the money raised at these events stays in San Luis Obispo County.”

The Tip-a-Cop Dinners were scheduled to be held in May, but were postponed because of COVID-19.

