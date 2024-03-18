TLC, Shaggy set to headline Mid-State Fair

– TLC and Shaggy are set to headline the 2024 California Mid-State Fair with a concert scheduled on Thursday, July 25, with DJ Flashback opening the show at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices for the event range from $50 to $85. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 22, starting at 10 a.m. A new program, “Local Fan of the Fair,” will provide registered local fans with early access to purchase tickets one hour before the general public. For more information about early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

TLC, formed in Atlanta in 1990, comprises Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. The group gained fame for their blend of funk, hip-hop, and soul, as well as their focus on female empowerment. Their debut album, “Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip,” released in 1992, sold 4 million copies in the United States. TLC’s breakthrough album, “CrazySexyCool,” released in 1994, received critical acclaim and produced four top-five singles on the Billboard charts.

Shaggy, born Orville Richard Burrell in Kingston, Jamaica, gained prominence in New York City’s dancehall scene before achieving global success with hits like “Oh Carolina.” Shaggy, managed by the Cherrytree Music Company, has sold over 40 million album units and received two Grammy Awards.

“I always try to bring the fun when I’m performing, and keep everything very lighthearted and joyous,” says Shaggy. “I think my purpose and my job is to bring joy to as many people as I can, and I want that to resonate within all of the music that I create.”

Tickets can be purchased through the fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. The fair’s box office cautions against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels to guarantee authenticity.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 to July 28 in Paso Robles. Connect with the fair online at www.MidStateFair.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Share To Social Media