Toby Keith to be honored at fundraiser concert in Paso Robles

Charity events on Sept. 18, 19 raise money to support cancer patients

– Country music legend Toby Keith will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during a performance at SabesWings’ second annual Strike Out Fundraiser on Sept 18.

Nonprofit founders Bret and Kandace Saberhagen will bestow the award to the singer during a celebratory weekend in Paso Robles with other athletes, golfers and musicians. The weekend will highlight the celebration of the legendary musician and his contributions throughout the years to cancer patient support programs.

The annual charity fundraiser is hosted by former professional all-star MLB baseball player and World Series MVP, Bret Saberhagen and his wife Kandace Saberhagen, who put together the 2021 celebration for a sold-out crowd. All proceeds from the 2022 two-day event will directly go to the Saberhagen’s cancer charity SabesWings, which helps cancer patients suffering from medical financial toxicity of MFT. MFT is defined as a severe issue for patients who cannot pay for medical bills after exhausting insurance or as a result of non-insurance. Resources become finitely diminished when a patient chooses between life-saving modalities and paying for everyday expenses.

Tickets to the awards dinner and golf are available to purchase at: https://sabeswings.org/events-2/

The general public is welcome to attend and support the cause in many ways such as attending the live concert, the dinner, the award Ceremony at Rava Wines, and/or playing in the golf tournament itself at Hunter Ranch Golf Course the following day.

Non-golfers can hang in the clubhouse for lunch between one of the cooking or mixology classes taking place by the masters on hand. Many variations of ticket packages, both for golfers and non-golfers are available at https://sabeswings.org/events-2/

