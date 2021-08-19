Todd Nelson named in Wine Enthusiast’s ‘Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021’

Nelson got his start at Eberle Winery

–Winesellers, Ltd. recently announced that Wine Enthusiast Magazine has honored Todd Nelson, its vice president of marketing and communication, as one of 2021’s “Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers.” Wine Enthusiast will be profiling Nelson in its October 2020 print issue.

Wine Enthusiast writes, “40 Under 40 Tastemakers feature isn’t just a roll call of the latest drinks professionals to hit the scene. Instead, it’s where we call attention to people who are shaping the future of the entire spectrum of food, beverage and hospitality for years to come.”

Nelson as “one of the rising young stars that is changing the way consumers experience wine in the digital age,” is listed among some of the top sommeliers, winemakers, and wine media moguls in the nation. He is one of the first tastemakers from the wine importer/marketing side of the business to be honored.

Nelson, a native of the Central Coast, graduated from Paso Robles High School in 2003 and got his start in the wine business at Eberle Winery in 2008.

“In his more than nine years working with importer Winesellers, Ltd., Nelson has innovated a digital-first approach, not just in marketing, but also in data gathering. This forward thinking has led to growth while helping the company remain nimble, which carries over to his work with the recently launched Kind of Wild Wines. The direct-to-consumer brand sells vegan wines made from organic, sustainably farmed grapes around the world,” says Wine Enthusiast Magazine.

“Utilizing leading indicators such as digital analysis to pinpoint next trends and market-driven approaches helps us deliver new consumer experiences,” says Nelson. He has set Winesellers, Ltd. apart in the industry as a progressive, tech-forward company. “We’ve optimized ourselves by not just relying on Nielsen & IRI data to collaborate but have also partnered with other innovative companies like 3Tier Beverage, VIP Analytics, SevenFifty, PIX, and Meltwater. By keeping a finger on the pulse of the wine, food, and hospitality industry trends I’m able to help brands stay ahead of the curve with relevant digital ads and social media content to drive consumer conversions, as well as partner with professional journalists across lifestyle and wine media.”

Nelson contributes his success to the brands within the Winesellers, Ltd. portfolio. They have helped generate attention among national journalists for the portfolio (Zuccardi Valle de Uco, Tortoise Creek, Mont Gravet, Carlos Serres, Tiamo Organic, Quinta de la Rosa, Dr. H. Thanisch Erben Müller-Burggraef, Besserat de Bellefon, or Santa Julia) and showcased its second-generation family owners, Adam & Jordan Sager, as industry leaders.

“Todd’s understanding of the three-tier system and finding pathways to connect with consumers has been crucial for our growth,” says Adam Sager, Co-President of Winesellers, Ltd. “As a value & premium driven portfolio, social and lifestyle media have been the main avenue to drive our family estates’ stories to our audience.”

About Winesellers, Ltd.

Founded in 1978 by Yale Sager, Winesellers, Ltd. is a second-generation, family-owned, and globally recognized importer, and marketer of fine wines to the U.S. market. The company’s portfolio represents the finest quality of wines in their respective price category and has distribution in all 50 U.S. states.

