Tolosa Children’s Dental Center announces New Dental Director 

–Tolosa Children’s Dental Center welcomes Dr. Thomas Nakatsuchi and his family to Paso Robles. Thomas Nakatsuchi grew up on the Central Coast with his family. Before college, he volunteered with his father at the community dental clinics in the area and made it his goal to become a public health dentist. He attended UC Berkeley where he majored in Integrative Biology and took a special interest in art, specifically clay sculpting, figure drawing, and oil painting. During his time at Berkeley, he volunteered with a dental community clinic in Oakland to provide dental care to communities in need.

Dr. Nakatsuchi attended Loma Linda Dental School in Southern California where he completed his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. He focused on school-based community health dentistry, and helped screen children who couldn’t gain access to dentists in the area by providing free dental services.

Community Relations

Dr. Nakatsuchi worked as a clinical dental provider at community health centers in Northern, Central, and Southern California helping to make sure no person is left behind when it comes to dental health care. Dr. Nakatsuchi was the Dental Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency where he helped manage three clinics (medically compromised, children’s, and emergency).

As the Dental Director of Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, his experience from multiple community clinics in California along with his friendly and energetic attitude, he hopes to continue Tolosa’s mission of improving children’s oral health in San Luis Obispo County while providing compassionate and high quality comprehensive dental care, all while maintaining a safe and clean environment.

