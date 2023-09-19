Tonight’s Paso Robles City Council meeting canceled

Next meeting is on Oct. 3

– The Paso Robles City Council meeting slated for tonight has been canceled. The next meeting is on Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.The council generally meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month.

To participate remotely, residents can listen to the meeting live on the radio at 1230AM or live stream the meeting at www.prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the council.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com after the agenda posts and prior to noon on the day of the council meeting. Emailed comments will be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

Council meetings will be live-streamed during the meeting and also available to play later on YouTube by accessing the following link: www.prcity.com/youtube.

