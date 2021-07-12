Tooth & Nail appoints Jim Blumling Chief Operating Officer

Previously, Blumling was Vice President of Operations at Copper Cane Wines and Provisions

– Jim Blumling has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Tooth & Nail Wine Company, located along the popular Hwy. 46 West corridor in Paso Robles Wine Country. Blumling joins Tooth & Nail Wine Co. with a strong pedigree built on a track record of successes. Previously, Blumling was Vice President of Operations at Copper Cane Wines and Provisions, where his people-centric, hands-on approach, propelled by full tilt energy, resulted in making a difference in the winery’s performance from bottling and waxing operations, supply chain, viticulture, grower relations, winemaking, compliance, legal, information technology, administration, facility management to building out a new tasting room and a new restaurant.

Blumling also enjoyed a 13-year career at Safeway/ Albertsons where, for nearly eight years, he was the National Group Vice President and Business Unit General Manager for Wine, Beer, & Spirits. His understanding of sales, marketing, and logistics in the consumer-packaged-goods space, comes from successful stints held at Pepsi Cola and Kellogg’s.

“I am very enthused to make the move to Paso Robles to join the Tooth & Nail team and collaborate with Rob Murray (Owner) and Jeremy Leffert (Director of Winemaking),” Blumling says. “Tooth & Nail checks all the boxes, from their commitment to sustainability, to their impassioned winemaking prowess, exceptional tasting room, and online wine presence. I’m looking forward to driving our on-premise and retail sales with our wholesaler partners along with growing our direct-to-consumer sales.”

To learn more about Tooth & Nail Wine Co., visit toothandnailwine.com.

