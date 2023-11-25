Top CIF Central Section academic teams recognized for 2023 fall season

– In an acknowledgment of academic excellence, the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section has announced the outstanding academic achievements of various fall sports teams in the 2023 season.

The recognition is based on unweighted Grade Point Averages (GPAs), with schools verifying the GPAs through their registrars and the section office. Unweighted grades are used to determine team academic awards, aligning with the state example.

Here are the top five team GPA totals submitted in each fall sport:

Boys cross country:

Farmersville – 3.80 Redwood – 3.76 Centennial – 3.66 Clovis North – 3.64 Liberty (B) – 3.58

Girls cross country:

Atascadero – 3.94 Immanuel – 3.91 Highland – 3.90 Mission College Prep – 3.89 Liberty (B) – 3.88

Boys water polo:

Mission Oak – 3.88 Liberty (B) – 3.87 Exeter Union – 3.65 Cabrillo – 3.63 Tulare Union – 3.51

Girls water polo:

Farmersville – 3.88 Clovis West – 3.82 Kerman – 3.80 Exeter Union – 3.68 Tulare Western – 3.62

Girls volleyball:

Wonderful College Prep – Lost Hills – 3.99 Centennial – 3.84 Immanuel – 3.82 Kerman – 3.80 Mission Oak – 3.76

Girls tennis:

Golden West – 3.89 Liberty (B) – 3.86 El Diamante – 3.81 Templeton – 3.75 Centennial – 3.74

Girls golf:

Farmersville – 4.00 Wonderful College Prep – 3.90 Clovis West – 3.86 Centennial – 3.75 El Diamante – 3.72

Football:

Atascadero – 3.50 Redwood – 3.42 Tie: Farmersville – 3.41, Liberty (B) – 3.41 Golden West – 3.32

Share To Social Media