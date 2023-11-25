Paso Robles News|Sunday, November 26, 2023
You are here: Home » Sports » Top CIF Central Section academic teams recognized for 2023 fall season
  • Follow Us!

Top CIF Central Section academic teams recognized for 2023 fall season 

Posted: 6:50 am, November 25, 2023 by News Staff

sports balls stock img

– In an acknowledgment of academic excellence, the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section has announced the outstanding academic achievements of various fall sports teams in the 2023 season.

The recognition is based on unweighted Grade Point Averages (GPAs), with schools verifying the GPAs through their registrars and the section office. Unweighted grades are used to determine team academic awards, aligning with the state example.

Here are the top five team GPA totals submitted in each fall sport:

Boys cross country:

  1. Farmersville – 3.80
  2. Redwood – 3.76
  3. Centennial – 3.66
  4. Clovis North – 3.64
  5. Liberty (B) – 3.58

Girls cross country:

  1. Atascadero – 3.94
  2. Immanuel – 3.91
  3. Highland – 3.90
  4. Mission College Prep – 3.89
  5. Liberty (B) – 3.88

Boys water polo:

  1. Mission Oak – 3.88
  2. Liberty (B) – 3.87
  3. Exeter Union – 3.65
  4. Cabrillo – 3.63
  5. Tulare Union – 3.51

Girls water polo:

  1. Farmersville – 3.88
  2. Clovis West – 3.82
  3. Kerman – 3.80
  4. Exeter Union – 3.68
  5. Tulare Western – 3.62

Girls volleyball:

  1. Wonderful College Prep – Lost Hills – 3.99
  2. Centennial – 3.84
  3. Immanuel – 3.82
  4. Kerman – 3.80
  5. Mission Oak – 3.76

Girls tennis:

  1. Golden West – 3.89
  2. Liberty (B) – 3.86
  3. El Diamante – 3.81
  4. Templeton – 3.75
  5. Centennial – 3.74

Girls golf:

  1. Farmersville – 4.00
  2. Wonderful College Prep – 3.90
  3. Clovis West – 3.86
  4. Centennial – 3.75
  5. El Diamante – 3.72

Football:

  1. Atascadero – 3.50
  2. Redwood – 3.42
  3. Tie: Farmersville – 3.41, Liberty (B) – 3.41
  4. Golden West – 3.32

 

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.