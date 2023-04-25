Top cowgirls and cowboys to compete at SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo

Filmore to headline free concert after rodeo

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Rodeo is coming back to the California Mid-State Fair for its second year. Watch some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from all over the state compete in events like team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and team sorting. New this year is bull riding which will showcase some of the top bull riders in the sport of rodeo including world champion bullfighter Alex McWilliams.

Once again, a free concert will take place after the rodeo. This year, Nashville recording artist Filmore will be performing.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 13 at the Paso Robles Event Center Main Grandstand Arena. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The rodeo starts at 6 p.m.

This event is designed to celebrate community togetherness, the Western way of life, and law enforcement. Tickets are $10 per adult and children 12 and under are free. Admission includes the rodeo and concert. Proceeds go to the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation which is used to fund needed equipment for all law enforcement agencies in SLO County.

Tickets are expected to sell out. Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slo-sheriffs-rodeo-concert-by-filmore-tickets-519128666817

