Top-seeded tennis player Taylor Townsend opens with first-round win in Templeton

– World No. 8 doubles player Taylor Townsend decided to forgo playing with a partner this week at the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic and instead concentrate on her singles game.

Townsend – who just two weeks ago advanced to the US Open Mixed Doubles semifinals with American Ben Shelton and also made it to the quarterfinals in Women’s Doubles – is the top-seeded player this week sitting at No. 89 in the WTA world rankings.

Townsend beat the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic’s first-ever singles runner-up (at the inaugural 2017 tournament) Jamie Loeb, 6-3, 6-2, in 1 hour, 14 minutes in the evening’s featured match. Loeb also holds the distinction of being the first NCAA singles national champion in the University of North Carolina women’s tennis history winning the title in 2015.

In one of the five main-draw singles matches played Tuesday at the USTA Pro Circuit $60,000 event, Ann Li beat fellow American and one-time Wimbledon Junior winner Liv Hovde, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

Qualifying concluded with Oklahoma State sophomore from Argentina, Lucia Peyre, first beating former Duke star Maria Mateas 6-2, 6-2, on Monday, and then coming back the next day to take out France’s Marine Partaud, 6-1, 6-4.

Peyre is being coached this week by new Cowboys’ women’s assistant coach and Templeton alum Samantha Crawford and is coming off a successful Battle in the Bay tournament in San Francisco where she won the doubles. She earned a wild card into Templeton with OSU teammate Ayumi Miyamoto and will play both first-round singles and doubles matches on Wednesday.

“It’s been a lot of tennis, but I’m not tired,” Peyre said.

Top-seeded in qualifying, Alexandra Bozovic of Australia won two straight-set matches to make the main draw. Others qualifying winners on Tuesday included former UCLA player Catherine Harrison, Veronika Miroshnichenko from Russia, Melany Solange Krywoj of Argentina, wild card Carmen Corley, a recent player at Oklahoma, Ganna Poznikhirenko of Ukraine, and Hanna Chang from Fontana.

