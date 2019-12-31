Top stories of 2019: By views

–The Paso Robles Daily News had 2,659,882 page views last year as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019.

Here are the top news stories for 2019 as ranked by page views from readers:

1- Missing man located safely

The top news story this year was a result of a community effort to “get the word out” and locate this man, who was reported missing from Paso Robles and later safely located: Read the full story here.

Resources created by Access Publishing and Paso Robles Daily News such as our Paso Robles Wine Tasting Map, Nacimiento Lake Levels, and Rainfall Totals for Paso Robles pages were the second, third and fourth most popular posts for 2019:

4- Paso Robles Rainfall Totals

5- Video: Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris performs in Paso Robles

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, performed in Paso Robles in mid-November. Paris played with her band, SoundFlowers, at 8:30 p.m. at The Pour House, 525 Pine St, Paso Robles. The band is a duo of Paris and Gabriel Glenn. Read the full story here.

6 – Update: Identities released of fatal victims of head-on crash

Three people died as a result of the collision that occurred in early September on Nacimiento Lake Drive east of San Marcos Road. Read the full story here.

7 – Update: Police screen 606 drivers, arrest one, at DUI checkpoint 12,515

On a Saturday night In mid-September, the Paso Robles Police Department screened 606 drivers, conducted field sobriety tests on six drivers, arrested one person for DUI, and towed one vehicle for a suspended drivers license. Read the full story here.

8- Multi-acre illuminated art exhibit, ‘Sensorio’ opening this weekend

Outdoor illuminated art exhibit Sensorio was a popular topic for readers in 2019. Read about the installation here.

9- Update: Police release identity of dead man found in backyard

In late March, the Paso Robles Police department responded to a report of a dead body discovered in a backyard of a mobile home park on Spring Street in Paso Robles. Read the full story here.

10 – County’s most wanted: Suspect captured

Felix Kim Becerra, Jr, a suspect featured in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” list, was arrested by SLO County Sheriff’s Deputies on Nov. 1, 2019. Read the full story here.

