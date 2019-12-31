Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Top stories of 2019: By views
  • Follow Us!

Top stories of 2019: By views 

Posted: 8:05 am, December 31, 2019 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Daily News had 2,659,882 page views last year as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019.

Here are the top news stories for 2019 as ranked by page views from readers:

 

Jeremiah Alexander Starr.

1- Missing man located safely

The top news story this year was a result of a community effort to “get the word out” and locate this man, who was reported missing from Paso Robles and later safely located: Read the full story here. 

Resources created by Access Publishing and Paso Robles Daily News such as our Paso Robles Wine Tasting Map, Nacimiento Lake Levels, and Rainfall Totals for Paso Robles pages were the second, third and fourth most popular posts for 2019:

2- Paso Robles Wine Tasting Map 

3- Lake Nacimiento Water Level 

4- Paso Robles Rainfall Totals

5- Video: Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris performs in Paso Robles

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, performed in Paso Robles in mid-November. Paris played with her band, SoundFlowers, at 8:30 p.m. at The Pour House, 525 Pine St, Paso Robles. The band is a duo of Paris and Gabriel Glenn. Read the full story here. 

new laws california6 – Update: Identities released of fatal victims of head-on crash

Three people died as a result of the collision that occurred in early September on Nacimiento Lake Drive east of San Marcos Road. Read the full story here.

dui checkpoint7 – Update: Police screen 606 drivers, arrest one, at DUI checkpoint 12,515

On a Saturday night In mid-September, the Paso Robles Police Department screened 606 drivers, conducted field sobriety tests on six drivers, arrested one person for DUI, and towed one vehicle for a suspended drivers license. Read the full story here. 

8- Multi-acre illuminated art exhibit, ‘Sensorio’ opening this weekend

Outdoor illuminated art exhibit Sensorio was a popular topic for readers in 2019. Read about the installation here. 

Paso Robles Police logo PRPD9- Update: Police release identity of dead man found in backyard

In late March, the Paso Robles Police department responded to a report of a dead body discovered in a backyard of a mobile home park on Spring Street in Paso Robles. Read the full story here. 

10 – County’s most wanted: Suspect captured

Felix Kim Becerra, Jr, a suspect featured in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s “Most Wanted” list, was arrested by SLO County Sheriff’s Deputies on Nov. 1, 2019. Read the full story here. 

 

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.