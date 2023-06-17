Toro Creek Bridge lane closure to be lifted next week

– The Toro Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Morro Bay will be reopened to full traffic in the southbound direction beginning on Monday, June 19. The contractor is set to remove the K-rail following a long-term lane closure as part of the project to demolish and replace the Toro Creek Bridge on northbound Highway 1.

Construction began in May 2022 and included a traffic shift with one lane in each direction for travelers. This project was completed last month.

There are currently two lanes in the northbound direction with traffic flowing over the new bridge and one lane in the southbound direction. The second southbound lane will reopen on Monday, June 19. The new bridge complies with current earthquake, geometric, hydraulic, and structural standards.

The Toro Creek Bridge project has a total cost of $17.9 million, which includes $16.3 million in Senate Bill SB1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The prime contractor is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo.

There will be two years of plant establishment with intermittent lane and shoulder closures over the next few months.

SB1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

