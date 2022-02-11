Cycling enthusiasts: Tour of Paso returns April 3

Bike ride raises funds for locals touched by cancer

– The countdown begins for the 14th Annual Tour of Paso Founder’s Team Challenge, and sign-ups are still underway. Proceeds from the bike ride, taking place on Sunday, April 3, directly benefit the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast, a non-profit organization that offers programs and services to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge.

“This is one of our major events of the year specifically geared towards raising money to help local cancer patients and their families with the social, emotional, and mental side of their cancer care,” said CSC Executive Director Candice Sanders. “The Tour of Paso helps us continue our programming throughout the year and provide all of our services free of charge. ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer’ is one of our mottos and all of the proceeds from this ride and all of our fundraising events stay in San Luis Obispo County to help local families.”

Riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, have their choice of two routes – 50 and 26 miles – through the scenic Paso Robles wine country region, all starting and ending at Niner Wine Estates.

In his eighth year as chairman of the Tour of Paso and Cancer Support Community board member, Mike Milby of Paso Bike Tours is making it easy for those that may not own a bike to participate in the Tour of Paso by offering free rentals for the first 20 riders requesting a bike. “This is my way of supporting the Cancer Support Community and giving everyone a chance to participate,” said Milby. Contact him at (805) 440-5085 to reserve a bike.

Register today at tourofpaso.org for just $75, with a required fundraising minimum of $200. Prizes will be awarded to both the team and individual who raises the most money.

“It is not too late to sponsor this event or get a team together, various levels will receive merchandise such as t-shirts and complimentary rider registration, as well as name recognition, logo placement and more,” added Sanders.

To explore sponsorship opportunities, volunteer, or get more involved with Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, contact them at development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. For additional information about Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast or the 2021 Tour of Paso, please visit cscslo.org or tourofpaso.org.

