Tourist dies after waves knock down family on local coastline

– A tourist visiting from Georgia died after being knocked down by large waves in Pismo Beach Saturday morning, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the beach access area near the Sea Crest Hotel on Price Street. Reports indicate that 39-year-old Brindha Shunmuganathan and her family were staying at a nearby hotel and were photographing the waves when a large wave knocked Shunmuganathan and her two children down.

The family was able to rescue the two children, but the woman was reportedly hit by the waves repeatedly and got stuck on a bed of rocks. She was later pulled from the water by bystanders. Both bystanders and first responders reportedly preformed CPR, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy, reports say. No further information is available at this time.

