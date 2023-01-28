Tours available of British Royal Air Force Airbus A400

British Royal Air Force continues training operations in Paso Robles

– Tours of the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400 at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport will be happening during a special airport open house on Sunday, Feb. 5, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The British Royal Air Force has been operating out of Paso Robles since the beginning of the month.

Tour times are subject to change. The public can RSVP here to a tour which will ensure that they are notified if there are any changes in schedule or cancellations. Click here to RSVP.

