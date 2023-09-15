Town hall meeting set for Moss Landing Lithium Ion Battery Facility

– The County of Monterey is hosting a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. to provide information and receive questions and comments from the community about recent events at the Moss Landing Lithium Ion Battery Energy Storage System Facility that are reportedly impacting the community and causing concern.

In addition to participation from County of Monterey District 2 County Supervisor Glenn Church, several public safety agencies, Pacific Gas and Electric, and Vistra Energy Corporation will be present.

The meeting will be held at the North County Recreation Center, 11261 Crane St., in Castroville.

Panelists:

Monterey County Supervisorial District 2, Supervisor Glenn Church

Office of Senator John Laird (SD 17)

Monterey County Administrative Office

Monterey County Department of Emergency Management

Monterey County Environmental Health Bureau

Monterey County Housing and Community Development

Monterey County Sheriff’s Office

North County Fire Protection District

Pacific Gas and Electric

Vistra Energy Corporation

Monterey County is receiving questions in advance of the meeting. Members of the public can submit questions in advance by emailing Supervisor Church’s office at District2@co.monterey.ca.us with the subject line “Moss Landing BESS Community Question.”

