Town hall meeting to discuss parking happening Feb. 11 

February 4, 2020

–A Town Hall meeting will be happening Feb. 11 to solicit feedback about all things related to parking in Paso Robles. The meeting will be happening at 5 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, located at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles.

Topics to be covered will include (but are not limited to):

• Downtown parking management program update presentation
• Parking statistics for on-street and off-street downtown parking
• Public comment and feedback
• Future program updates
• City Council recommendations

For questions, email parking@prcity.com or call (805) 227-PARK (7275). There will be additional opportunities for public comment at the Paso Robles City Council Meeting – March 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

