‘Town Hall Unity Workshop’ happening Nov. 17

Meeting happening in Bearcat Hall at Paso Robles High School

– The first ever ‘Town Hall Unity Workshop’ will be hosted by the Paso Robles Diversity Panel on Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Bearcat Hall at Paso Robles High School from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting will include local leaders, elected officials, school clubs, organizations and interested community members. The goal for the workshop is to brainstorm ideas to unify Paso Robles and help create a safer and more inclusive community for all residents.

Paso Robles High School is located at 801 Niblick Road Paso Robles. The meeting is free to attend and participate in.

Click here for more information.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related