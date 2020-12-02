Toy Bank brings joy to 1,100 local children

–Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles experienced a big year for its Day of Giving. The all-volunteer organization is bringing holiday joy to more than 500 families and 1,100 children. “We are able to make this happen because of the generosity of so many in our community,” said co-chair Maribeth Bonomi. “We are close to meeting our goal, but we still need help with toys and cash donations.”

Recently, the Toy Bank received donations from the American Legion Riders for $1000. “Our chapter looks for a local charity to support during the holidays and we were amazed at how much work the volunteers put into this operation,” said Robert Garcia, the motorcycle club’s president. Between cash donations and toys purchased by locals, the event this year will cost about $40,000.

“Another long-time supporter is Carrillo Automotive,” said Bonomi. “Mr. Carrillo donated $1000 and he has done this for many years. We also received $1000 from the Late Night Cruizers Car Club.”

Other supporters include Meadow Muffin Golf Classic, Pacific Premier Bank, Mechanics Bank, Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Titan Steel Construction, and the Paso Robles Optimist Club. Toy drives are a big help, too, according to the Toy Bank.

On Dec. 5, a Poker Run is happening from 9 a.m.- noon. For details about that event, click here. Additionally, Kurt and Mindy Weide are hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus at their 8th Annual “Santa on Vine Street,” on Dec. 5 from 6 – 8 p.m., 1728 Vine Street. They are asking visitors to bring an unwrapped toy.

Toy Bank works with schools, social service agencies, and family resource centers to reach families that qualify for assistance from Paso Robles, Shandon, San Miguel, Bradley, and Heritage Ranch.

The week before the Day of Giving, volunteers set-up and organize the toys into age groups at the Paso Robles Events Center. Organizing the event this year has been challenging since the process has many Covid-19 safety precautions to protect families and volunteers. Each family also receives a food gift card provided by the Salvation Army.

You can help with the effort by donating a toy or making a financial contribution through Dec. 9. Donation Box locations, as well as links to buying toys or donating online, are listed at www.prtoybank.org.

