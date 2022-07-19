Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Trace amounts of rain reported throughout county 

Posted: 8:30 am, July 19, 2022 by News Staff

rainfall paso roblesHigh temperatures expected in North County remainder of the week

– A few isolated showers moved through the Central Coast yesterday, according to multiple eye-witness and news reports. Though there was little precipitation measured, the rain did bring down the temperature a small amount.

Hot temperatures are forecasted and no chance of rain is expected for the rest of the week in North County. There is an expected high today of 98, an expected high tomorrow of 98, and triple digits expected again by Thursday. A cooldown is on its way into the weekend and next week however.

weather forecast paso robles july

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. 

