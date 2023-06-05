Paso Robles News|Monday, June 5, 2023
Trace amounts of rainfall in the forecast for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:08 am, June 5, 2023

partly cloudy skies sunny weather

Cool spring weather expected this week

– Paso Robles can expect cool spring weather for the upcoming week, including a chance of rainfall on Tuesday, according to Weather Underground.

Monday should see a high of 67 degrees with cloudy skies. On Tuesday, temperatures will reach 66 degrees with a 55% chance of up to 0.02 inches of rain. The rest of the week will bring high temperatures in the low to mid-70s from Wednesday to Friday. The weekend will experience a slight cool-down, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

weather paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

The rainfall season total is currently 28.86 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.