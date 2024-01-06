Trace amounts of rainfall in the forecast today for Paso Robles 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 6, 2024
January 6, 2024

winter weather

Overnight lows could drop into the 20s Sunday and Monday

– Trace amounts of rainfall, up to .05 inches, are in the forecast Saturday for Paso Robles, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Today’s forecasted high temperature is 57, followed by 54 tomorrow, and 56 on Monday. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s Sunday and Monday,

Tuesday’s high is a slightly higher 60 before daytime highs are expected to dip into the 50s again for the remainder of next week. Overnight lows are expected to rise back into the 30s starting Tuesday.

weather forecast paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

 

 

