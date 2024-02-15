Trace amounts of rainfall recorded in Paso Robles, more on the way

Chance of significant rainfall starts this weekend

– Paso Robles measured .09 inches of rain this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 13.64 inches. Significant rainfall is in the forecast again starting Saturday, according to the latest weather forecasts.

Weather Underground is currently predicting up to .27 inches of rain on Saturday, 1.21 on Sunday, .49 inches on Monday, .41 inches on Tuesday, and .06 inches on Wednesday of next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

