Trace amounts of rainfall recorded in Paso Robles, more on the way

Significant rainfall in the forecast this weekend

– Paso Robles measured .08 inches of rain this morning, bringing the rainfall season total to 7.49 inches, but more rain is on the way, according to the latest forecasts.

Weather Underground is predicting .25 inches on Friday, .28 on Saturday, .92 on Sunday, .14 on Monday. Daytime highs should be in the 60s, dropping down into the upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to start in the 40s and move into the 50s with the additional humidity from the anticipated storm.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Share To Social Media