Trace amounts of rainfall recorded in Paso Robles

Clearer skies in the forecast for the rest of the week, warming trend in the forecast next week

– Paso Robles measured .04 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The rainfall season total is currently 1.99 inches.

No additional rainfall is in the forecast for Paso Robles for the next week. Partially cloudy and sunny conditions are expected through the weekend with a warming trend in the forecast next week bringing up daytime highs from the mid-60s to the 70s.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

