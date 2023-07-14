Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market returns Aug. 19

Spaces still available

– The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is set to host the annual Trading Day & Kids’ Flea Market at downtown city park on Saturday, Aug. 19. This event serves as a gathering point for collectors, dealers, crafters, and is touted as the “North County’s largest yard sale.” The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a dedicated section for the Kids’ Flea Market.

Interested participants can still secure spaces for the event, measuring approximately 15’x15′, at a cost of $65. For the Kids’ Flea Market, spaces are available at a nominal fee of $5, specifically open to students in grades 3rd to 8th. Residents, dealers, and organizations are encouraged to partake in the event.

For additional information, individuals may reach out to the Main Street office at (805) 238-4103 or visit PasoRoblesDowntown.org and navigate to the “events” section.

