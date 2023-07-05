Traffic collision reported on Highway 46 East

One lane of highway closed

– A traffic collision has been reported on Highway 46 East near Airport Road in Paso Robles Wednesday morning, according to a tweet by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

One lane of the highway was closed due to the collision and delays are expected:

Two vehicle TC with injuries, east bound 46 at Airport Rd. One lane closed, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/pgLv6s70qO — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) July 5, 2023

No further information is available at this time.

