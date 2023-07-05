Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Traffic collision reported on Highway 46 East 

Posted: 9:09 am, July 5, 2023

Traffic collision reported on Highway 46 East

One lane of highway closed

– A traffic collision has been reported on Highway 46 East near Airport Road in Paso Robles Wednesday morning, according to a tweet by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

One lane of the highway was closed due to the collision and delays are expected:

No further information is available at this time.

Comments

