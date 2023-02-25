Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, weapons

Amount of suspected fentanyl seized potentially could have contributed to thousands of overdose deaths, says sheriff’s office

– A routine traffic stop led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs and weapons in Santa Maria, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation and found both the male and female occupants to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male subject was identified as 40-year-old Salvador Pompa of Santa Maria, who was found to have a loaded concealed handgun on him. The 9mm handgun was an un-serialized ghost gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further investigation led to the discovery of large quantities of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, three ounces of suspected fentanyl, and a large quantity of suspected heroin in addition to $2,700 in cash. The total street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $18,000.

The amount of suspected fentanyl seized potentially could have contributed to thousands of overdose deaths, says the sheriff’s office. In addition to the loaded firearm, a replica of an M4-style rifle was located in the vehicle.

The female occupant of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Jessika Zepeda of Santa Maria, who was arrested for conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, under the influence of a controlled substance, and knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail.

Pompa was arrested for conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics, transporting a controlled substance, knowingly bringing a controlled substance into the jail, and several other drug-related charges.

Both Pompa and Zepeda were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

