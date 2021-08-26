Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 26, 2021
Traffic stop on Highway 41 turns into vehicle pursuit, ends in arrest 

Posted: 7:06 am, August 26, 2021 by News Staff

Traffic stop on Highway 41 turns into vehicle pursuit, ends in arrestRobert Siroonian of Atascadero taken into custody

Atascadero Police Department officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Highway 41. The driver fled and officers pursued into Templeton. During the pursuit the driver made a U-turn and drove directly toward pursuing officers. Using evasive driving maneuvers, officers were able to avoid a collision and continued the pursuit.

The suspect continued to flee at a high rate of speed, two spike strips were deployed in different locations which eventually brought the pursuit to an end on Vineyard, west of 46.

At the conclusion of the pursuit Robert Siroonian, a 69-year-old resident of Atascadero was taken into custody for crimes committed during the pursuit as well as two felony warrants.

Comments

