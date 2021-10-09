Traffic stop turns into narcotics investigation, ends in arrest

Deputies discovered a large amount of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, including 6.35 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

–On Thursday at approximately 4:45 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the 400 block of S. Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach. A female driver, identified as 41-year-old Audryanna Gibbens was the only occupant of the vehicle. During the commission of the traffic enforcement stop, deputies conducted an investigation which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, a large amount of illegal narcotics were located inside of the vehicle. This included approximately 6.35 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in total, 5.1 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 3 suboxone strips, and multiple items of illegal narcotic paraphernalia.

Deputies also located a digital scale, additional baggies, and some cash in the vehicle. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine alone is approximately $30,000.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Audryanna Gibbens of Pismo Beach. She was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.

