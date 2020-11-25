‘Trail of Lights’ event in Atascadero starts Dec. 4

Deadline to register is Nov. 30

–This Holiday Season, the City of Atascadero is announcing a new “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting trail map to help guide your way to the best holiday lights in town from Dec. 4 through the 25.

The new “Trail of Lights” provides an opportunity for residents and businesses to show off their homes and storefronts, and for families to enjoy a safe and fun activity to drive through town and check out all the wonderful outdoor lights this season. Here is how it works:

Register your address for the “Trail of Lights” map by no later than midnight on Nov. 30 by going to our website at www.VisitAtascadero.com/HolidayLights.

When registering and if you’d like to participate in the lighting contest, you must include a photo of your decorations in order to be eligible. If you do not wish to be in the contest, then you only need to register your address.

Winning categories will include “Best Use of Theme,” “Most Creative Light Display,” and “Best Overall Light Display.” Note – “Best Use of Theme,” will be any theme that you pick, such as Disney, Grinch, Snowmen, Santa Claus, or something else.

To participate you must decorate the outside of your home and then be sure to turn on the lights Dec. 4 through the 25 from 5-8 p.m.

It’s free to participate.

The deadline to register the address of your home or business to be on the trail is Nov. 30. Winners will be announced Dec. 4 at the Atascadero Light Up the Downtown drive-in event at Sunken Gardens and posted to the city’s Facebook page. Contest winners will receive gift cards to our local businesses for 1st and 2nd place.

For more information about all of the upcoming city and city-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or call Terrie Banish at (805) 470-3490, tbanish@atascadero.org.

