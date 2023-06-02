Travel enthusiast to give presentation on Australia at the library

Presentation part of ‘Wish You Were Here’ travel series

– Travel enthusiast Carol Singleton is set to deliver an engaging presentation on her recent journey to Australia. The event, titled “Wish You Were Here! Australia,” is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room.

During the presentation, Singleton will take the audience on a virtual tour of the island continent, covering various destinations such as the Outback, major cities, and the iconic Great Barrier Reef. Attendees can expect to immerse themselves in the vast landscapes, gain insights into the Indigenous culture, and marvel at the natural beauty of the national parks. After this comprehensive tour by plane, train, automobile, and boat, a trip to Australia will no doubt be added to many bucket lists.

As space is limited, interested individuals are advised to register for the event promptly. Attendees must be aged 16 or above, and registration is required for each participant. Click here to register.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

