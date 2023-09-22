Travel Paso accepting community event grant applications for 2024

Travel Paso uses funds generated by tourists to support local events

– Travel Paso has opened the application period for its community event grant program to support community events that take place in 2024. This program enables Travel Paso to support events, activities, and organizations that align with its mission to enhance the quality of life for residents, and brand, market, and promote Paso Robles as a California tourism destination. Applications are due by Oct. 20.

Travel Paso supports local events that contribute to the experience of visitors and the positive economic vitality of the community while improving the quality of life of residents. Travel Paso says it recognizes that forging community partnerships with local cultural, social, and recreational organizations can make significant contributions to the overall quality of life in Paso Robles as well as the ability to market the destination and enhance visitation throughout the year. Accordingly, a portion of the annual marketing budget is allocated to the grant program.

Last year, Travel Paso received a record number of community event grant applicants. Together, the Travel Paso Board of Directors and the Travel Paso Marketing Committee reviewed and selected 22 organizations to receive in-kind marketing support. Of these 22 applicants, 15 received additional grant funding. Under the program, $98,500 was awarded to organizations that align with Travel Paso’s mission to make a significant impact on tourism growth in Paso Robles.

2023 grant recipients included Castoro Cellars Winery, Estrella Warbirds Museum, Edible Magazine San Luis Obispo, REC Foundation, Garagiste Events Inc., The Paderewski Festival, The Rhone Rangers, At Her Table, Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation, Paso Robles Distillery Trail, Wine Country Runs, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Red Wings Horse Sanctuary, FARMstead ED and The Bovine Classic.

Applications are due by Oct. 20, 2023, at 5 p.m. for events happening in the 2024 calendar year. For more information and to apply, go to https://www.travelpaso.com/community-event-grant/ or contact info@travelpaso.com.

