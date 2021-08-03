Travel Paso community event marketing applications due Aug. 4 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Travel Paso

Supporting events to enhance the Paso Robles experience for visitors and locals

Travel Paso has opened the application period for the Community Event Marketing Program to support organizations and events that are returning in 2021. Travel Paso will conduct two application periods. The first one supports fall activities returning in 2021 and the second supports the 2022 calendar of events. Applicants may submit one application per funding cycle.

This program supports local events, activities and organizations that align with the Travel Paso mission to brand, market and promote Paso Robles as the authentic destination of choice. Travel Paso invites event producers and organizers to apply.

Applications are due by Aug. 4 at noon for events happening through Dec. 31, 2021. There will be a second application process beginning Oct. 4, with applications due on Nov. 3 for events occurring in the 2022 calendar year.

