Travel Paso launches campaign to inspire a road trip to wine country

Campaign includes a video series, marketing partnerships, and placing more than 90 billboards throughout Los Angeles

–Travel Paso has launched its largest campaign to date across various platforms throughout California encouraging tourists to take a road trip to Paso Robles wine country this summer. Targeting the drive markets in Northern and Southern California, the campaign features several inspirational themes including family travel, girlfriends’ getaway, and wine country retreats.

Most notably, 90 billboards will dot the landscape of Los Angeles beginning June 7, just in time for California’s re-opening on June 15, and will inspire daily commuters to trade in the busy city life for a laid-back wine country excursion.

“We are thrilled to showcase Paso Robles Wine Country with the broader California audience,” says Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson. “The re-opening campaign in collaboration with Travel Paso will target those craving a road trip, with key focuses on wine tasting, outdoor experiences, and stunning accommodations.”

Bringing Paso to consumers’ fingertips, digital ads on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube encourage those parched for travel to quench their thirst at Paso’s 250-plus wineries, along with enjoying live entertainment, farm-to-table eateries, and outdoor excursions.

“Our intent of the campaign is to expand the reach of Paso Robles demographically and geographically with a more rounded and multi-channel marketing outreach,” says Travel Paso’s Executive Director, Stacie Jacob. “The goal is to build and differentiate the Paso Robles experience making it an aspirational destination for our drive markets.”

