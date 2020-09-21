Travel Paso launches ‘Ultimate Road Trip Guide to Paso Robles’

–Travel Paso has announced that it has officially launched a road trip campaign to “help travelers escape to the majestic vineyards and rolling hills of Paso Robles.”

Called the 14 Must-Drive Road Trips in Paso Robles, the guide and videos are a cheat sheet to the region’s miles of back road loops, tucked-away wineries, and secret locals-only spots. It provides the inside hook on where to stay and play, the must-try dishes, and Field of Light at Sensorio. And it comes with its own Spotify playlist, filled with tunes built for cruising Paso’s oak-lined lanes.

The guide also outlines how Paso Robles is committed to safe travel. Paso’s restaurants, wineries, hotels, and businesses are following strict safety protocols, and have undertaken creative solutions to make sure visitors stay healthy while relaxing and having fun.

