Travel spending in SLO County reached $1.78 billion in 2021

– As tourism across the country and the world continues to gain speed, the county’s tourism board is celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week May 1-7, 2022, by highlighting how well the destination has done over its competitive set, in both funding and community impact.

Throughout the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County performed better in almost every category against competing regions. The county’s wide-open spaces and kaleidoscope of cultures were a welcome respite for those seeking time outside of dense cities, according to Visit SLO CAL.

“The desirability of SLO CAL continues to increase due to the wide range of diverse experiences we offer travelers,” said Chuck Davison, president and CEO of Visit SLO CAL. “Along with the support of our investors, valued partners and stakeholders, Visit SLO CAL is energized by stronger lodging occupancy, rates and revenue seen even pre-pandemic. National Travel & Tourism Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come and have yet to go.”

In 2022, interest in traveling to SLO CAL increased yet again. County-wide, hotel room rates, revenue per room and occupancy rates continue to outperform metrics enjoyed pre-pandemic. These record-setting results translate into direct economic benefits and quality of life for residents, the travel board says.

Metrics of note for the 2021 calendar year are as follows:

• Travel spending in SLO CAL created $1.78B in direct economic impact*

• Tourism puts 19,760 people to work every day*

• Tourism comprises 8.82% of SLO CAL’s countywide GDP**

• SLO CAL’s tourism industry earned $760M*

• Without the state and local revenue generated by travel and tourism, each SLO CAL household would need to pay an additional $1,751 in taxes***

• Without tourism, each SLO CAL household would need to spend an additional $16,753 annually to create the same economic benefit for the community***

*Source: Dean Runyan, Inc./Visit SLO CAL **Tourism Economics/Visit SLO CAL/County of San Luis Obispo *** Source: Dean Runyan, Inc./Visit SLO CAL/US Census Bureau

Advertisement

Related